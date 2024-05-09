3,286 Shares in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) Acquired by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,273,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,865,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,004,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Stock Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $380.97 on Thursday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,730,400.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roger M. Singer acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

