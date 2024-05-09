ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $28.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $15.68 and last traded at $15.81, with a volume of 407588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $31,987.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,100 shares in the company, valued at $234,097. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,116 shares of company stock worth $1,625,639 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 0.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

