ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. TheStreet raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.38.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACAD

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.21. 5,277,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,875. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 0.42.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $137,584.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 5,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $97,268.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,675.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,116 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,639. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.