Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 268.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLRN

Acelyrin Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLRN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,164,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $482.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.25. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acelyrin will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Acelyrin

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the third quarter worth $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Acelyrin by 601.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 79,478 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Acelyrin by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 75,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 13,554 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.