Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

Acushnet has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Acushnet has a dividend payout ratio of 24.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Acushnet to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

GOLF traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.58. 89,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,056. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.88.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.16 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,340.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $580,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,778,340.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Duke, Jr. sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total value of $1,093,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,391,959.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acushnet from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.86.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

