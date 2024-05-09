AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

AerCap has a payout ratio of 9.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AerCap to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.4%.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of AER traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,596. AerCap has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $91.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

