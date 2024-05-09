AI Squared Management Ltd Buys Shares of 8,960 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

AI Squared Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. Super Micro Computer makes up about 3.2% of AI Squared Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMCI traded down $22.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $800.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,376,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,195. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.06 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $944.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $596.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $960.00 to $890.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

In other news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total transaction of $456,550.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,015.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,252 shares of company stock worth $29,950,223. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

