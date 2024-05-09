Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $359.50

Shares of Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 359.50 ($4.52) and last traded at GBX 358.74 ($4.51), with a volume of 114896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.43).

Allianz Technology Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 347.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 314.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 335.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allianz Technology Trust

In other news, insider Simon Davis acquired 2,800 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £9,968 ($12,522.61). Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

