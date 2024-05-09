Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $168.18 and last traded at $168.94. Approximately 4,923,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 30,314,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.38.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.01. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 252,629 shares of company stock valued at $37,091,240. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 10,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 27,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 180,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,528,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,921,000 after purchasing an additional 45,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

