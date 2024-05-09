Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd lowered its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up about 0.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Analog Devices by 519.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $204.14. 118,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,294,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.85 and a 200 day moving average of $188.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $205.77. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADI. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.06, for a total value of $1,970,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $10,057,745.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,874,613 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

