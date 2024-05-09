APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Ian G. H. Ashken Sells 150,000 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $37.41 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in APi Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.
