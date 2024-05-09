APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Director Ian G. H. Ashken Sells 150,000 Shares

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $5,581,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $37.41 on Thursday. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $21.74 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in APi Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 361,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in APi Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

