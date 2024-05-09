Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,328 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $296,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,228 shares in the company, valued at $7,961,121.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.06.

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $199.96 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.85. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $178.82 and a 12 month high of $275.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.31%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

