Apollon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $2,808,345 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.0 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.67. The firm has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.