Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 84,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.7 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.36 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

