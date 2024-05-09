Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 32.9% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Raymond James by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE RJF opened at $125.39 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.97.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $98,711.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, with a total value of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,711.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.22.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

