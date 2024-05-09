Arlington Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,520 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 122.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 9,097,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth $718,995,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.93. The stock had a trading volume of 765,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,642. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The firm has a market cap of $574.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

NVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

