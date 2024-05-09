Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $513,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,259 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,987,000 after buying an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.30. 2,299,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,148,303. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

