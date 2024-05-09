Arlington Capital Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $477.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,772. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.64 and a one year high of $483.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $470.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.