Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.54) earnings per share. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Arvinas Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of ARVN stock opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.95. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $13.57 and a 52-week high of $53.08.
Insider Activity
In other Arvinas news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $404,489. Company insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
