Atmus Filtration Technologies (ATMU) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) is one of 74 public companies in the “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Atmus Filtration Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.7% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Atmus Filtration Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atmus Filtration Technologies $1.63 billion $171.30 million 15.34 Atmus Filtration Technologies Competitors $5.59 billion $137.77 million 15.25

Analyst Ratings

Atmus Filtration Technologies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Atmus Filtration Technologies. Atmus Filtration Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atmus Filtration Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Atmus Filtration Technologies Competitors 530 2745 3460 115 2.46

Atmus Filtration Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.11%. As a group, “Motor vehicle parts & accessories” companies have a potential upside of 17.08%. Given Atmus Filtration Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atmus Filtration Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Atmus Filtration Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atmus Filtration Technologies 10.03% 482.30% 17.83% Atmus Filtration Technologies Competitors -264.12% 3.59% -5.36%

Summary

Atmus Filtration Technologies beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users. Its products are used in on-highway commercial vehicles and off-highway agriculture, construction, mining, and power generation vehicles and equipment. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

