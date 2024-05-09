Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Axcelis Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Axcelis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $111.46 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $93.77 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.61 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson acquired 500 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,713.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,040,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $524,066,000 after acquiring an additional 92,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,225,000 after purchasing an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 492,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 162,040 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 447,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after buying an additional 47,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 442,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.