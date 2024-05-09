Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.07, but opened at $51.15. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Azenta shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 87,243 shares changing hands.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Azenta
Institutional Trading of Azenta
Azenta Trading Down 4.5 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.41 and a beta of 1.51.
Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Azenta Company Profile
Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Azenta
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.