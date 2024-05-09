Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $54.07, but opened at $51.15. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Azenta shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 87,243 shares changing hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Azenta from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Azenta in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.40.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Azenta by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 365,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 82,502 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Azenta by 558.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 74,708 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Azenta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 3rd quarter worth about $860,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 35.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 331,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 86,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.89 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

