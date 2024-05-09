B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.
B2Gold Stock Up 4.5 %
TSE BTO traded up C$0.16 on Thursday, hitting C$3.75. 3,194,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,847. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of C$4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 367.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.88. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$3.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.74.
B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. B2Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.3116987 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at B2Gold
In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$343,320.00. In other news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 91,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total transaction of C$343,320.00. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 15,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.75, for a total value of C$57,296.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,857 shares of company stock worth $789,779. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
