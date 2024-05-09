Barclays Boosts Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target to $32.00

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $25.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s current price.

CPNG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Coupang Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,513,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,315,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Coupang has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.27.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Coupang had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupang will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Coupang

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $45,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,825.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,355,282 shares of company stock worth $633,457,030 in the last 90 days. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coupang

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupang by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,632,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,745,000 after purchasing an additional 84,353 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Coupang by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 402,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth $182,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

