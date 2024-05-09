Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMT) Insider Emma Gray Acquires 19,750,000 Shares

Posted by on May 9th, 2024

Beamtree Holdings Limited (ASX:BMTGet Free Report) insider Emma Gray acquired 19,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,147,500.00 ($2,746,688.74).

Emma Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 6th, Emma Gray purchased 669,178 shares of Beamtree stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$127,143.82 ($84,201.21).

Beamtree Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Beamtree

(Get Free Report)

Beamtree Holdings Limited develops and commercializes clinical decision support (CDS) systems to healthcare industry in Australia and internationally. The company offers RippleDown Expert, a CDS system that provides real-time patient monitoring and alerting solutions; RippleDown Auditor, that automates real-time reviews of data, ensuring accuracy across data entry, billing, specimen reception, and flagging suspected errors; and PICQ, a coding quality assessment tool for public and private hospitals, health services, and state health departments that assesses and reports clinically coded data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beamtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beamtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.