BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.09 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $757.51 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $60,997.20 or 1.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009796 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001479 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013130 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00007869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,541.29919605 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,083,758.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.