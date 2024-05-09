Blend Labs’ (BLND) Hold Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLND. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.85 to $2.65 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.60 to $3.10 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.06.

Blend Labs Price Performance

NYSE:BLND traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 466,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,092. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. Blend Labs has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 118.15% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Blend Labs will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blend Labs

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 100,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $246,977.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,362,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Blend Labs by 327,281.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 379,647 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $956,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

