Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $119,000 Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,912 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,421 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the period. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 86,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.92. 1,071,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,283,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.54% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.