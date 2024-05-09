Blume Capital Management Inc. Has $12.93 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,418 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up 3.4% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $12,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 24,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $1,771,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,779,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,192,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,953,037,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 659,587 shares of company stock valued at $47,399,731 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.20. The stock had a trading volume of 879,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,497,358. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.47.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

