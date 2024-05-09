Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 536 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 26,800.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 204.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 187,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,285. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.75. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.