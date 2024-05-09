Bogart Wealth LLC Has $20.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,661,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,511,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,185. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

