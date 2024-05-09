Bogart Wealth LLC Has $7.30 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 6.7% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Mastercard by 418.6% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total value of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,688 shares of company stock worth $395,722,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $455.09. 329,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,916. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $468.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $439.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.09% and a return on equity of 183.70%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.27.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

