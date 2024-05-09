Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 48.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,763,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,221,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

