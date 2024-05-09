Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Asset Management has a dividend payout ratio of 85.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.4%.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,615. Brookfield Asset Management has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAM shares. HSBC lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $46.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BAM

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.