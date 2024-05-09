Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.524 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 1.8 %

Brookfield Asset Management stock traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 265,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.70. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of C$39.38 and a 12-month high of C$58.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.78.

Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 45.27% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.9906994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

