Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Announces $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Bunge Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bunge Global to earn $9.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

Bunge Global Price Performance

BG stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. Bunge Global has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $116.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Company Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

