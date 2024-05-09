Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Capital One Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 33.9% per year over the last three years. Capital One Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial to earn $16.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Shares of COF opened at $142.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.46 and its 200 day moving average is $128.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $85.22 and a 12-month high of $149.94. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

