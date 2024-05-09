CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$83.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$81.00 to C$83.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.61% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CCL.B. CIBC raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$76.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CCL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$79.10.
CCL Industries Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total transaction of C$48,653.50. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.60, for a total transaction of C$73,600.00. Also, Director Derek Cumming sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.51, for a total value of C$48,653.50. Insiders have sold a total of 293,799 shares of company stock worth $21,357,228 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.
CCL Industries Company Profile
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
