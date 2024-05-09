Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 7.8%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.24 and last traded at $83.18. Approximately 2,420,426 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,760,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.95.

The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $355.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $25,572,652.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,572,652.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,464,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,463,910.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,750,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,172,226.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,043,363 shares of company stock valued at $131,361,140. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 212.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

