Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.58% of AutoZone worth $258,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,962.52 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,056.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2,795.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,505.00 to $3,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,108.83.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

