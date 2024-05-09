Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $208.33 Million Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Gartner worth $208,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $741,193,000 after acquiring an additional 95,040 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,600,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gartner by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,185,000 after purchasing an additional 131,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $159,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $434.27 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.78 and a 12-month high of $486.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.68. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.