Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,798,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,371 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $204,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,812,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,859,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,287 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1,591.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 764,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after acquiring an additional 719,054 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3,671.0% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after acquiring an additional 458,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.56.

Sysco Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE SYY opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $75.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Insider Activity at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

