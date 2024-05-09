Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 48,457 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 48,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $229,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 3.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.24. Hess Co. has a one year low of $124.27 and a one year high of $167.75.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $2,103,184.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,417.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $390,348.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,433,050.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 13,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total transaction of $2,103,184.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,417.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,798 shares of company stock valued at $22,811,166 in the last ninety days. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.42.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

