Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.40.

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,950. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.71. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $27.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $170.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clear Secure will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares in the company, valued at $834,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,249,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,110,000 after acquiring an additional 143,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 346.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 72,399 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 122,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 58,961 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

