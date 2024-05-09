Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.95 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,778 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.16. 1,863,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,662. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $85.28 and a 12 month high of $95.40.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2823 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

