COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Major Shareholder Sells $79,758.09 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Tuesday, April 16th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $203,704.93.

On Monday, April 1st, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $230,720.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $8.50 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $526.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.39.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.16). On average, analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

