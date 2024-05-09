COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Major Shareholder Sells $79,758.09 in Stock

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) major shareholder George Jay Goldsmith sold 9,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $79,758.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,878,571.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
George Jay Goldsmith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 16th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 23,881 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $203,704.93.
- On Monday, April 1st, George Jay Goldsmith sold 25,750 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $230,720.00.
- On Tuesday, March 12th, George Jay Goldsmith sold 15,740 shares of COMPASS Pathways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $166,529.20.
COMPASS Pathways Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ CMPS opened at $8.50 on Thursday. COMPASS Pathways plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.33 and a current ratio of 13.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $526.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMPS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMPASS Pathways
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 14.7% during the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
COMPASS Pathways Company Profile
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.
