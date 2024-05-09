CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Shares Gap Down to $7.50

Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.50, but opened at $6.85. CompoSecure shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 708,529 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

CompoSecure Stock Down 7.2 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $560.49 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.72.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $99.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in CompoSecure by 87.9% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 48,586 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,223,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in CompoSecure by 70.0% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,768,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 728,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

