Coty (NYSE:COTY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Coty also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.44-$0.47 EPS.

Coty Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 996,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,515. Coty has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 5.39%. Coty’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COTY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Coty in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $381,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

