Critical Analysis: PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) vs. Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW)

Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW) and PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrowroot Acquisition and PDF Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrowroot Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.85 million N/A N/A PDF Solutions $165.84 million 7.51 $3.11 million $0.07 463.43

PDF Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Arrowroot Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrowroot Acquisition N/A N/A -12.56% PDF Solutions 1.87% 6.09% 4.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.9% of Arrowroot Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Arrowroot Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of PDF Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Arrowroot Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDF Solutions has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arrowroot Acquisition and PDF Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrowroot Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 PDF Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arrowroot Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.00%. PDF Solutions has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.80%. Given Arrowroot Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arrowroot Acquisition is more favorable than PDF Solutions.

Summary

PDF Solutions beats Arrowroot Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrowroot Acquisition

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector. Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle. It also provides Design-For-Inspection (DFI) systems, such as DFI On-Chip Instruments; eProbe Non-Contact E-Beam Tool; and Characterization Vehicle (CV) system, which includes CV Test Chips and pdFasTest Electrical Testers, as well as Exensio characterization software, designed to analyze the measurements collected using the eProbe tool. In addition, the company offers Cimetrix software products that enables equipment manufacturers to provide industry standard interfaces on their products; and software-as-a-service, software related services, and characterization services. It sells its technologies and services through direct sales force, service teams, and strategic alliances to integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, equipment manufacturers, electronics manufacturing suppliers, original device manufacturers, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test, and system houses. PDF Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

