Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 42.69% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $54.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Cryoport Price Performance

CYRX stock opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 11.73 and a quick ratio of 11.16. The company has a market cap of $648.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.60. Cryoport has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $23.50.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 57,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $872,696.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 3,217 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $47,225.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,985.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,538. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cryoport from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CYRX

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.